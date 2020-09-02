(CBS4) – Three of Colorado’s Front Range cities did not fare well in a national comparison of the nation’s best and worst cities to own a car and drive in, according to a study released Tuesday. Colorado Springs came out in the middle of the pack at No. 55. Aurora ranked 68th and Denver 76th out of 100 cities.
Wallethub took the 100 most populated U.S. cities and scored them on 31 metrics including traffic congestion, road and bridge condition, number of traffic fatalities, gas prices, availability of repair shops, average insurance costs, parking rates, rate of car thefts, and number of days driving in poor weather.
Lincoln, Nebraska, scored the best of all the cities in the survey. It had top-five rankings in cost of ownership/maintenance and safety. The other Top 5 Best Cities to drive in included Raleigh, North Carolina; Corpus Christi, Texas; Greensboro, North Carolina; and Boise, Idaho.
The Worst? Oakland, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Detroit, and New York City.
Colorado Springs had the fourth-best score in the “Lowest Accident Likelihood In City Vs. National Average” category.
Albuquerque had the most car thefts of those measured.
Data was collected from a number of agencies, including the U.S. Census Bureau, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, American Automobile Association, The Road Information Program, Federal Highway Administration, Insurance Research Council, and the U.S. Department of Energy.
