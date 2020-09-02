DENVER (CBS4)– Administrators in Denver Public Schools are working to possibly bring younger students back to school for in-person learning. DPS is working on a phased-in approach.
“We are actively working on a slow, gradual approach. We knew that we wanted to begin with ECE given the challenges with remote learning for 3 and 4-year-olds, we are now beginning to turn our attention on how to begin the return for other grades as well, including the remote learning support centers and potentially exploring the time frame for other students,” said DPS Superintendent Susana Cordova during the district’s weekly online briefing.
DPS students are scheduled to continue remote learning through the target date of Oct. 16 because of the coronavirus pandemic.