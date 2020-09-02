DOUGLAS COUNTY (CBS4) – Parents and community members were notified on Tuesday of a symptomatic individual at Chaparral High School. Dozens will now spend two weeks at home after coming into close contact with a symptomatic person.
In a letter, Douglas County School District officials said that contact tracing done in coordination with Tri-County Health Department resulted in the isolation orders. In all, 88 people connected to the school must remain in isolation for two weeks.
Those who came in contact with the individual will be able to return to school on or after Monday, September 14th.
Learning will continue virtually for those in quarantine. Staff will provide information to those affected as soon as possible.
The school is being disinfected by an operations team from the school district. Classes will resume for all other students on Tuesday.