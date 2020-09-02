Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– The American Lung Association is trying to end youth vaping in Colorado. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly 29% of high school students in the state used e-cigarettes last year.
The American Lung Association said more students may feel the pressure to vape as they return to in-person learning at school. That’s why the association has released a plan to curb teen vaping.
The plan includes working with schools to implement a tobacco use policy and suspension program. It will also invest $2 million to study the effects of vaping on developing lungs.