Comments
ESTES PARK, Colo. (CBS4)– Elk rutting season has arrived and that has wildlife officials warning the public to give wildlife their space. It also has Rocky Mountain National Park making some changes.
Starting Tuesday, the park has closed a number of roads from 5 p.m. to 10 a.m. through Halloween as a safety precaution.
The morning closure has been extended compared to previous years, by three hours, because in the past couple of years too many people have approached the animals in the morning.