MORRISON, Colo. (CBS4) – Concerts have been put on pause at Red Rocks due to COVID-19. But, for the next three nights, the venue is teaming up with Denver-based cellular partner, Visible, to push play on live music with “Red Rocks Unpaused.” The lineup includes Nathaniel Rateliff & The Nightsweats, Megan Thee Stallion and Sam Hunt.

“You can just feel people craving live music, and we have certainly brought them a show that’s worth tuning in for,” said Kirstie Rivard, Member Experience Organizer with Visible. “They’re like, ‘Oh, I missed concerts at Red Rocks.’ We hear it all the time.”

Rivard says after Visible secured a long-term contract with Denver Arts and Venues as their official carrier, they knew Red Rocks was a perfect fit for a fan experience.

“Hearing applause virtually from people watching at home, and that connection from New York or Los Angeles to Colorado, is pretty innovative and exciting,” Rivard told CBS4’s Andrea Flores. “We are integrating camera angles that have never been done before, or seen before, at Red Rocks.”

“Red Rocks Unpaused” is a first-of-its-kind interactive livestream experience for fans. It’s all free of charge.

“For this event, the venue is empty, so we’ve been able to reposition the stage,” said Rivard. “Fans from home can chat with their artist, they can chat a message to the artist saying ‘I love you’ or whatever they want to say, and that will display on the rocks.”

Livestreamers can also request an encore from their favorite artists.

As the music industry looks forward to the return of large scale concerts, organizers of “Red Rocks Unpaused” hope three nights of indie, hip hop, and country music will get fans back on their feet.”

“Everyone we reached out to was so excited about the opportunity to perform again. The artists are missing is just as much as the fans are missing hearing them,” Rivard said. “You can just feel people craving live music, and we have certainly brought them a show that’s worth tuning in for.”

All shows start at 8 p.m. MT. Fans can tune-in for free Twitter’s Live Event Page and http://visiblexredrocks.com/.

Tuesday, September 1:

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Nightsweats with special guest Phoebe Bridgers

Wednesday, September 2:

Lil Baby and Megan Thee Stallion

Thursday, September 3:

Sam Hunt and Brett Young