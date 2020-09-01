EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Deputies with the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office are searching for those responsible for poisoning pets after two dogs died last week. The family dogs became very ill after coming inside from the yard.

It happened on Aug. 27. The dogs were let back inside after being in the family yard near the El Jebel Mobile Home Park. After being let inside, one dog began acting strangely and became very sick, vomiting some chicken meat.

The family said they did not feed the chicken meat to the dogs. Soon after, the second dog became sick and seemed to have eaten the same suspect meat.

Both dogs continued to be sick and were taken to the veterinary clinic. The first dog died within a few hours and the second had to be put down after its condition continued to worsen.

Blood tests taken from both dogs show traces of a specific poison in the bloodstream. The tests have been sent away for further testing.

If you think you may have any information about the suspect(s) or this crime, please call the Eagle County Sheriff Office at (970) 328-8500 or remain anonymous and call the Eagle County Crime Stoppers at 970-328-7007, 1-800-972-TIPS, submit your tip online at www.p3tips.com or send a mobile tip using the free ‘P3 Tips’ mobile app. If your tip leads to the arrest and indictment of any suspect involved, you could earn a CASH reward from the Eagle County Crime Stoppers.