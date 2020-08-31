Comments (2)
LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) – A Loveland woman is under arrest on attempted murder charges after she allegedly shot and seriously injured another woman. Police say Tiera Kelley, 36, was arguing with the woman prior to the shooting over how the victim was parenting.
It happened on Sunday afternoon at an apartment complex on the 1200 block of East 6th Street. Police officers rushed to the scene after multiple gunshots were reported. The victim, a 28-year-old, was taken to the hospital after being shot multiple times. She had to go undergo surgery.
Kelley and the victim are neighbors. The victim’s son who was the basis of the argument is 4.
