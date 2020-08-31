LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – A family is pleading for help and for tips in catching a thief who swindled them out of place to live.

“It seemed real she gave me the key to the front and back door,” Mike Boynton said.

He thought he and his family were about to move into a house in Lakewood on the Aug. 24.

“We did a virtual tour because of COVID and she even gave us a couple days to respond,” he told CBS4.

The family was skeptical so they made sure they had paperwork and key in hand before they handed over the money.

“So we pulled up, and I would say there were 14, I would say 15 people there.”

The Boyntons were confused, and went up to someone at the home showing them their leasing papers.

“And she said, ‘No, you’ve been scammed,’ and then my dad fell to the ground and started crying,” Tori Boynton, Mike’s daughter said.

They now believe they were conned by someone using a vacant home.

“She was very sympathetic, she even said she has been scammed before,” said Mandi Boynton, Mike’s wife.

The Boyntons describe the person they met as trustworthy, considering when they met her in Johnstown, she brought her daughter.

“A lot of people have contacted us saying how they’ve been scammed and everything.”

Now they realize the alleged scammer was going to great lengths to deceive.

“She went above beyond to allow us to believe that she was credible and that was her house and I was a fool. I feel embarrassed about this,” said Mike.

They hope their pain will now spare someone else. As for what the family will do in the near future, the family tells us they don’t think they can pay for hotels any longer, they are desperate for any help, if not advice.

They set up a GoFundMe page.