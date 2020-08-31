DENVER (CBS4) – The mural of Elijah McClain, recently repainted on a wall outside Epic Brewing, was repainted as a part of the regular rotation of street art. The new art went up in recent weeks.
McClain is the 23-year-old black man who died after Aurora police officers put him in a chokehold. Paramedics injected McClain with a sedative a year ago, leading to his death several days after the confrontation.
Artists, including Thomas “Detour” Evans had painted a mural of him, on a wall outside Epic Brewing in RiNo. A new mural, this time of Jason Abernethy, who led the charge to make Denver a more bike-friendly city, replaced that of McClain.
CBS4 spoke with the curator of the Epic Brewing art wall, who explained that the murals rotate on a regular monthly schedule. The artists set to paint the wall in July elected to leave Elijah’s mural up for another month. More artists are welcome to paint whatever they’d like — with rules against only nudity and profanity — starting in September. The curator said that there was no vandalism against the mural at any time.
The original artists of the McClain mural were told their work would be painted over.
But to here it told by BLM it ras replaced as a giant conspiracy against Black people everywhere.