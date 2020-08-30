(CBS4) – Widespread rain helped firefighters at four large wildfires in Colorado on Saturday. Crews saw minimal growth and more containment.

PINE GULCH FIRE

There was virtually change in size and containment at the Pine Gulch Fire near Grand Junction. The fire remains at 139,006 acres and 77% containment. Crews expect activity to increase on the western flank. They say Munger Creek and Hunter Creek drainages have greatest potential if wind catches unburned vegetation.

The fire was sparked by lightning on July 30.

GRIZZLY CREEK FIRE

The Grizzly Creek Fire near Glenwood Springs grew slightly to 32,464 acres, up from 32,448 acres on Saturday. Containment also expanded to 73% from 715. Helicopters dropped two crews into an uncontained area of the fire to work on connecting a fire line between Grizzly Creek rim to the No Name Creek rim.

The cause of the fire is unknown. It started on Aug. 10.

CAMERON PEAK FIRE

Voluntary evacuation notices for residents in the upper Buckhorn/Pennock Pass area were lifted by the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday. The Cameron Peak Fire, burning near Gould, remains uncontained. Rain kept the fire from growing very much. It is now 23,013 acres, up from 23,007 acres on Saturday. Crews say they found a burned outhouse at the Greenridge/Lost Lake trailhead. It is now the first and only structure confirmed to be lost in the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown, however law enforcement is asking for any photos or video on the day the fire started, Aug. 13.

WILLIAMS FORK FIRE

Firefighters completed a containment line on the western edge of the Williams Fork Fire down to Darling Creek on the southern edge. The fire is burning near Fraser. Containment is now at 10%, up from 5% on Saturday. The fire grew minimally to 12,097 acres, up from 12,079 acres on Saturday.

The fire is declared as human-caused and started on Aug. 14.