LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4) – The Boulder County Health Department reports it is getting complaints about a Longmont business refusing to comply with coronavirus health orders. The owners of Magic Fairy Candles posted a sign on the front door stating ““Wearing a mask does not align with our spiritual beliefs. If you are opposed to this, please order online at magicfairycandles.com.”
The health department warned the owners with a cease and desist order on Aug. 11, but they say the business continued to allow customers and employees inside without masks.
Boulder County Public Health then filed a complaint with the courts.
A district judge has since issued a temporary order ordering the business to comply with health orders until a hearing for a possible permanent restraining order is scheduled.