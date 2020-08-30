BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Homeless activists in Boulder called attention to an home in which several officers were seen responding with weapons drawn. Boulder police tells CBS4 they responded to a home on Canyon Boulevard on Saturday.
Investigators found four adults and one dog trespassing inside the home. They say the home is destroyed, covered in urine, feces and used syringes.
The house is owned by one person, who was last at the properties a month ago, police say.
The homes were unoccupied, but not abandoned, police tell CBS4. The adults were issued felony summonses for trespass and were released, police say.
Activists questioned the police officer’s actions and the department’s “‘approach that balanches compassion with enforcement.'”
One person was taken to jail and has a disability. While being taken to the police car, they were worrying about their service animal, who was later picked up by Animal Control.
Is this Boulder Police’s “approach that balances compassion with enforcement”? pic.twitter.com/Y4OAFdYOSz
— S🏠FE: Safe Access for Everyone Ⓐ ☭ (@bouldersafe) August 30, 2020