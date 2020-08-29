CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
Filed Under:Grand Junction News, Haze, Pine Gulch Fire, Wildfire Smoke, Wildfires

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (CBS4) – The number of personnel at the Pine Gulch Fire decreased to 753 from 915 on Friday. The size of the fire held at 139,006 acres and 77% containment, officials announced on Saturday morning.

“Crews will continue monitoring uncontained fire edge on the south and west,” they said. Other crews will work on repairing bulldozer and hand containment lines.

Pine Gulch Fire map on Aug. 29 (credit: Inciweb)

A Rapid Extraction Module is watching for any firefighters who might be injured and need help being removed from the fire line.

Officials say some firefighters suffered minor injuries like a scratched eye, a cut hand and a twisted ankle.

(credit: Inciweb)

While crews have contained a majority of the fire, they say it will be weeks, if not months, before the fire is extinguished.

“It will take a season-ending event such as significant, sustained rainfall (or even snow) for the fire to be completely ‘out.’ This may not take place until mid-September, October, or even as late as November,” officials said.

The Rocky Mountain Type 1 Incident Management Team will hand over command duties to the Southern Area Type 1 Red Team on Sunday.

Danielle Chavira

Comments

Leave a Reply