GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (CBS4) – The number of personnel at the Pine Gulch Fire decreased to 753 from 915 on Friday. The size of the fire held at 139,006 acres and 77% containment, officials announced on Saturday morning.
“Crews will continue monitoring uncontained fire edge on the south and west,” they said. Other crews will work on repairing bulldozer and hand containment lines.
A Rapid Extraction Module is watching for any firefighters who might be injured and need help being removed from the fire line.
Officials say some firefighters suffered minor injuries like a scratched eye, a cut hand and a twisted ankle.
While crews have contained a majority of the fire, they say it will be weeks, if not months, before the fire is extinguished.
“It will take a season-ending event such as significant, sustained rainfall (or even snow) for the fire to be completely ‘out.’ This may not take place until mid-September, October, or even as late as November,” officials said.
The Rocky Mountain Type 1 Incident Management Team will hand over command duties to the Southern Area Type 1 Red Team on Sunday.