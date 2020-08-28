DENVER (CBS4) – There is plenty to do around town this week, whether its virtual or in-person.
Due to COVID-19, the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb will happen this year without fans. However, people can still watch and take part in the excitement through a livestream of the event. The Pikes Peak Live, presented by Mobil 1, will allow fans to be close to the action with live commentary, special guests, giveaways and much more. The race will be livestreamed on the Mobil 1 Facebook page on August 30th, from 7am-1pm.
To thank the community for bearing with COVID-19 related closures the Museum of Contemporary Art in Denver is back open and offering weekend visits, for free! Right now MCA Denver is featuring the “Nari Ward: We The People” exhibit, which uses art to depict current themes in society. While tickets are free, you are still required to registered for a timed visit online to ensure social distancing.
Also, The Denver Police Department was set to host an “end-of-the-summer ‘Drive-Thru Ice Cream Party’” in City Park but has decided to cancel it for safety reasons.