By Ben Warwick
DENVER (CBS4) – Another elementary school in the Cherry Creek School District has reported a positive COVID-19 case. All students in a classroom at that Holly Ridge Elementary will now quarantine.

One student has tested positive at Holly Ridge Elementary. Through contact tracing with Tri-County Health Department, it was determined that a classroom of 20 students and one teacher will have to quarantine for two weeks.

A letter has been sent to the entire school community to alert them to the confirmed case.

So far since the return of in-person learning, there have been 11 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in students and staff in the district. A total of 66 people have been told to quarantine.

