(CBS4) – Vail will welcome skiers and snowboarders back to the mountain this year with new safety measures amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Included among them is guests must wear face coverings on the mountain and when riding lifts or gondolas.
To maintain social distancing, you will only be able to ride the lift with the people you came with.
Ski and snowboard school and dining options will be available but with some changes. The number of people allowed in restaurants will be monitored and limits will be in place. Ski school groups and private lesson groups will be capped at six people.
And because capacity will be limited, guests will be required to reserve a spot on the mountain before heading up.
Get much more information about the changes at vailresorts.com.