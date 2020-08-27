DENVER (CBS4)– Denver Mayor Michael Hancock thanked the people of Denver for doing their part to bring down the spike in coronavirus cases that happened in July. He said that now is not the time to relax when it comes to preventing the potentially deadly virus.
“Keeping the spread of this virus under control comes down to our personal actions, and our residents continue to continuously step up, even though I know it’s been difficult for a long period of time, 2020 will be known as the lost summer for all of us,” said Hancock during a news briefing on Thursday afternoon.
Hancock said that people still need to wear face coverings or masks, wash their hands and not gather in large groups. He said it’s especially important with the Labor Day holiday coming up next month.
