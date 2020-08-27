Comments
CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4) – Police Castle Rock have released photos of a man who they say broke into several cars and also committed a burglary. The crimes happened in the Founders Village neighborhood on Monday.
The suspect was described as having several tattoos and he was wearing a backpack in the surveillance images. He was white and possibly had a goatee.
Anyone who can identify the suspected burglar is asked to call Detective deLumeau at 720.733.6085 or send an email to sdelumeau@crgov.com.