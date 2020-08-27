Comments
(AP) – Police have identified the two victims found fatally shot in a park in western South Dakota earlier this week. Authorities say 26-year-old Charles Red Willow, a Rapid City man, and 29-year-old Ashley Nagy, of Greeley, Colorado, were found dead from multiple gunshots in Thomson Park in Rapid City Monday night.
Investigators believe the two knew the shooter, but a suspect hasn’t been identified. They say evidence at the scene leads them to believe the shooting was drug-related.
Police have declined to say what evidence was found.
(© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)