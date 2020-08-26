COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) — Nazi symbols and a white pride statement were found spray painted on a bus stop in Colorado Springs.
The symbols included a swastika and the initials “S.S.” — representing the Nazi party.
“White Lives Matter” was also written on the sidewalk.
They were found Tuesday morning at the intersection of Kiowa and Wahsatch. They have since been cleaned up by city employees.
Luis Valencia Jr. took pictures of the graffiti and posted them to Facebook. He spoke to KKTV, our news partner in Colorado Springs.
“I felt like the community needs to know that people with these ideas are out there and they’re among us all,” Valencia said.
Officials with the Colorado Springs Police Department and the City of Colorado Springs say this message is unacceptable.
Wash off the swastika and s.s., leave the rest. Wouldn’t be a story if someone spray painted “black lives matter” or tore down a statue now would it?