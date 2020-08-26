DENVER (CBS4) – With six days remaining in August, it’s already a month for the weather history books with multiple heat-related records being shattered.

Of the 25 days completed this month, 23 of them have included a high temperature of at least 90 degrees. That’s never happened in August in Denver before this year. The previous record was 22 days. Furthermore, 15 of the 25 days have been above 95 degrees which is also a record (the old record was 12 days in August 2011).

And then perhaps the most significant weather statistic of all this month is the average temperature (daily highs and lows together) so far is 78.3 degrees. That currently makes this August the hottest in nearly 150 years of records. August 2011 is currently the hottest on record with an average of 77.0 degrees. So even with somewhat cooler weather on the way for the final few days of the month, it’s possible August 2020 could end up hotter overall than August 2011.

In the meantime, Wednesday and Thursday will continue to be very hot with highs well into the 90s in the metro area both days.

In fact, Thuesday could be a degree or two hotter than Wednesday thanks to slightly less moisture across the state. The chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms in the metro area on Wednesday is 30% followed by just a 20% chance on Thursday.

Then a summer cold front arrives on Friday and drops temperatures about 10 degrees almost statewide. It should be the coolest day in Denver since late July and the front will trigger the best chance for rain we’ve had in several weeks. Rain is not guaranteed Friday but more areas than not will get beneficial moisture.