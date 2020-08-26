CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Eric Christensen
DENVER (CBS4)– Colorado Rockies designated hitter Matt Kemp won’t play in Wednesday’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Kemp said on his Instagram account that he’s standing with his fellow professional athletes in protest of social injustices.

DENVER, CO – JULY 4: Matt Kemp #25 of the Colorado Rockies looks on during Major League Baseball Summer Workouts at Coors Field on July 4, 2020 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Kemp went on to say, “I could not play this game I love so much tonight knowing the hurt and anguish my people continue to feel.”

Earlier in the day, the Milwaukee Bucks boycotted their NBA playoff game against Orlando. That prompted the two other playoff games scheduled for Wednesday to be postponed as well. NBA players are going to have a meeting tonight to talk about next steps.

Several baseball games have since been postponed including the Reds at the Brewers, the Mariners at the Padres, Angels at the Astros and the Giants at the Dodgers. The Rockies are still scheduled to play the Diamondbacks at 7:40 p.m. Wednesday.

Eric Christensen

  1. WS Boyle says:
    August 26, 2020 at 6:17 pm

    Sports are not for political statements. Either leave the team and go protest or stay with team and your teammates and play the sport you are paid for. Don’t play the team should cancel your contract and empty your locker. Yes what happened is tragic but these spoiled brats should realize that the justice they are demanding takes time. There was a recent story that a man was just sentenced for a 2018 killing he confessed to.

