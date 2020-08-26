DENVER (CBS4)– Colorado Rockies designated hitter Matt Kemp won’t play in Wednesday’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Kemp said on his Instagram account that he’s standing with his fellow professional athletes in protest of social injustices.
Kemp went on to say, “I could not play this game I love so much tonight knowing the hurt and anguish my people continue to feel.”
Tonight I stand with my fellow professional athletes in protest of the injustices my people continue to suffer. I could not play this game I love so much tonight knowing the hurt and anguish my people continue to… https://t.co/nxUt02S64v
— Matt Kemp (@TheRealMattKemp) August 26, 2020
Earlier in the day, the Milwaukee Bucks boycotted their NBA playoff game against Orlando. That prompted the two other playoff games scheduled for Wednesday to be postponed as well. NBA players are going to have a meeting tonight to talk about next steps.
Several baseball games have since been postponed including the Reds at the Brewers, the Mariners at the Padres, Angels at the Astros and the Giants at the Dodgers. The Rockies are still scheduled to play the Diamondbacks at 7:40 p.m. Wednesday.
