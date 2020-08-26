DENVER (CBS4) – Cherry Creek School District has reported six cases of COVID-19 in students and staff at various schools. In all, 26 people are being asked to quarantine.
One staff member at Belleview Elementary and Campus Middle School has tested positive. After contact tracing, 5 staff members at Belleview Elementary and 5 staff members at Campus have been told to quarantine for 14 days. 2 students from Campus Middle School must quarantine. No students from Belleview Elementary were impacted.
One student at Grandview High School has tested positive. Eight more students have been quarantined after contact tracing.
At Options Homeschool Program, located at the Fremont Building, one staff member has been confirmed positive. Two other staff members must quarantine, and no students were impacted.
A staff member at Pine Ridge Elementary’s daycare program has also tested positive. However, after contact tracing, no other students and staff were in close contact.
Letters have been sent to families of each school community, and individual letters have been sent to parents of each student that must quarantine.