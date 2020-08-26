Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– Volunteers from the American Red Cross of Colorado and Wyoming are getting ready to respond to two major storms, including Hurricane Laura. The hurricane is expected to make landfall in Texas and Louisiana on Wednesday evening.
The other storm, Tropical Storm Marco, made landfall earlier this week.
Some volunteers have already deployed to serve those impacted by the storms. Others will be deploying virtually.
The coronavirus pandemic has changed the organization’s physical response to these disasters but the volunteers will continue to provide the same comfort and support to those in need.