JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The 1st Judicial District Attorney’s Office charged a man with unlawful sexual contact in two separate incidents at a tattoo parlor. Prosecutors say Austin Heuberger worked as a tattoo artist at Ding Bat Tattoo on Wadsworth Boulevard.

Officials say the incidents happened while the women were on the table being tattooed.

The district attorney’s office arrested and charged Heuberger on March 17. He posted a $2,500 bond after the first incident. Then, they say Heuberger assaulted another woman on Aug. 14.

A warrant was then issued, and the suspect was re-arrested on Aug. 25.

Police believe there may be other victims. Anyone with information should contact the Arvada Police Department at 720-898-6762.

Ding Bat Tattoo released this statement on Tuesday:

“In light of recent charges, allegations and potential events that one of our tattooers may have been engaged in, we at Ding-Bat Studios, would like to formally announce that Austin Heuberger has been let go as of today. We would like to make it known publicly known that we do not condone any of the actions Austin may have been engaged in and had no knowledge of said actions. Our sincerest apologies to victims and their families for any of the hurt this may have caused. As business owners and reputable tattooers for a combined 20+ years, it’s is paramount that we state actions like this cannot continue to flourish in this community, as with any. There is no longer room for people to stay silent in times like these. At this time, we would like to encourage any other victims to go directly to the Arvada Police Department for any other information at 720-898-6762.