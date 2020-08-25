DENVER (CBS4) – There is finally an end in sight for the heat wave gripping Colorado. After three more days in the 90s, Denver and the Front Range will drop into the 80s on Friday with the best chance for rain in several weeks.

Before the break from record heat arrives, temperatures will soar back into the upper 90s on Tuesday and then mid 90s on Wednesday and Thursday. The hottest temperatures in the state will likely be on the Eastern Plains where Sterling could reach 102 degrees Tuesday afternoon.

Denver tied another record on Monday when the temperature reached 98 degrees. The same high temperature is expected Tuesday but the record is 99 so the city may stay just shy of record territory. Regardless, it stays unusually hot for late August. The normal high temperature on August 25 is 86 degrees.

Tuesday will also be the 15th consecutive day and the 23rd day this month with a high temperature of at least 90 degrees. The total for the season will reach 65 days on Tuesday (the record is 73 days set in 2012).

The changes coming Friday will be triggered by summer cold front. The front will drop temperatures about 10 degrees and will bring a 50-60% chance for much needed rain!

Temperatures will stay in the 80s on Saturday before possibly reaching 90 degrees again on Sunday. Then a stronger cold front is expected to arrive Monday and temperatures may drop into the 70s. Monday and Tuesday next week could be our coolest weather in about 6 weeks.