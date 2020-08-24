BREAKING NEWSTeen brothers killed in shooting outside Lakewood Walmart
By Danielle Chavira
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – The Grizzly Creek Fire is affecting rafting businesses in Glenwood Springs. Whitewater Rafting Company has since decided to close down for the rest of the season.

(credit: John Brockmeier, Whitewater Rafting)

They say it’s unpredictable when they’ll be able to get rafts back on the water and add they don’t think it’s safe enough to operate with bad air quality.

The company is also concerned about rockfall in Glenwood Canyon.

Refunds are being issued for people who already booked trips.

