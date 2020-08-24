BREAKING NEWSTeen brothers killed in shooting outside Lakewood Walmart
By Danielle Chavira
PARK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Thorpe Fire in Park County continues to burn grass and timber, officials say. The fire has burned 159 acres as of Monday morning.

Thorpe Fire (credit: Pike & San Isabel National Forests)

The fire is not contained and burns two miles southwest of Tarryall. Evacuations remain in place for the Webber Park subdivision and for residents along Forest Service Roads 227, 231 and County Roads 31 and 44.

Those roads are closed. Several agencies are working together including the Forest SErvice, Bureau of INdian Affairs, Park, El Paso, Douglas and Teller Counties.

Three large air tankers and one very large air tanker are helping crews on the ground.

It’s not clear what caused the fire.

LINK: Thorpe Fire Information

