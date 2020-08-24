Comments
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (CBS4)– The largest wildfire burning in Colorado is the Pine Gulch Fire burning north of Grand Junction. It has charred nearly 134,000 acres.
Crews have made progress with 44% containment. The fire was started by lightning on July 31.
Firefighters are worried storms could bring gusty winds on Monday afternoon. The fire is burning in remote, rough terrain, in pinyon, juniper, oak, and sage brush fueled by hot and dry conditions.
The Pine Gulch Fire is the second largest fire in Colorado’s history; the biggest fire is the Hayman Fire which burned 137,760 acres.