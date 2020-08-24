CBSN DenverWatch Now
LARIMER COUNTY , Colo. (CBS4) – Some mandatory evacuations at the Lewstone Fire have been downgraded to voluntary evacuations, the sheriff’s office announced on Monday. Those living in the Pine Acres area were allowed to return to their homes.

Smoke on Aug. 23 in the Poudre Canyon (credit: Kristen Peterson)

Voluntary evacuations for Stratton Park, Davis Ranch and Whale Rock residents were lifted. All residents were urged to be careful when returning home.

The fire showed minimal growth – holding at 165 acres. The sheriff’s office says the fire is now 65% contained.

Lewstone Fire, Saturday, Aug. 22 (credit: Larimer County Sheriff)

It sparked on Saturday north of Rist Canyon – about 75 miles east of the Cameron Peak Fire burning near Gould.

It’s not clear what caused the fire.

