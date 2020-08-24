Six Republican Delegates From Colorado Are At The RNC In Charlotte, NCTonight is the first night of the Republican National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina. Colorado has six delegates in attendance.

2 hours ago

Teen Brothers Damian & Dillon Wikoff Killed In Shooting Outside Lakewood WalmartTwo teen brothers were killed a shooting Sunday night in the parking lot of a Walmart in Lakewood. Police identified the victims as 18-year-old Damian Wikoff and 17-year-old Dillon Wikoff. Investigators are asking for help identifying the shooter.

2 hours ago

Saturdays Protest To Defund The Police Turned Into A Riot, Damaging Businesses and Nearby BuildingsOne local business has already been struggling due to the pandemic and now with broken windows and doors they do not know where they will get the money to pay for the damage.

2 hours ago

Williams Fork Fire: Increase In Smoke Possible Monday & TuesdayThere could be an increase smoke from the Williams Fork Fire in Grand County on Monday and Tuesday, officials warned. If the weather conditions allow, crews plan to burn vegetation between control lines and the main perimeter of the fire to create a secure line of containment.

2 hours ago

More Heat But Relief Arrives This WeekWatch Lauren Whitney's forecast

2 hours ago

I-70 Through Glenwood Canyon Has Finally Reopened After Being Closed For Two Weeks Due To The Grizzly Creek FireDrivers no longer have to make a four hour detour after I-70 through Glenwood Canyon finally reopened.

2 hours ago