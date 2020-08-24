CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – A 37-year-old former teacher was sentenced to 90 days in jail and five years of supervised probation for sexually assaulting a high school students over two-year period. He must also surrender his teaching license and register as a sex offender.
Gabriel Alsina was a drama teacher at Vista PEAK Preparatory School in Aurora at the time. He assaulted the female student inside the school building, in his car, and in his home, according to prosecutors with the 18th Judicial District.
Alsina pleaded guilty June 8th to a single attempted sex assault charge as part of a plea agreement. Prosecutors dropped all other charges.
The defendant “posed as a concerned teacher who wanted to help her,” the victim’s mother said at the Aug. 10 sentencing. “But he played on her weaknesses, and he is a pedophile.”
Alsina’s victim said, “I was sexually abused by a teacher who wheedled his way into my heart. His hands were constantly touching me in ways no adult should be touching a child. A teacher meant to protect me was the one hurting me.”
Arapahoe County District Judge Shay Whitaker admonished Alsina for ignoring the very boundaries he, as teacher and adult, was responsible for setting.
“When you are dealing with a teacher and a student, there a line, and that line cannot be crossed,” Whitaker told the defendant. “It was your job to draw that line in the sand.”
The judge imposed the maximum jail time allowed.
Seems like kids are safer at home than in schools – between the brainwashing and pedophiles.
He’ll reoffend, you can’t reform pervs.