EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Evacuation orders for the No Name area of Glenwood Canyon near the Grizzly Creek Fire burn area have been lifted, and some pre-evacuation notices for residents on the eastern side of the canyon have also been lifted.
On Sunday afternoon, residents in No Name were notified that they could start to return home. Also on Sunday, residences in the following areas of Eagle County were taken off pre-evacuation mode: Sweetwater Road, Dotsero and Lower Colorado River Road.
Officials say continued progress in the firefight helped lift those notices, but they urged everyone to remain vigilant and careful.
“We can’t let our guard down with how tinderbox dry the conditions are,” said Eagle County Sheriff Van Beek.
Crews completely contained the eastern flank of the fire — from Coffee Pot to Bair Ranch to Interstate 70 and on Monday morning the interstate was reopened through the canyon.
The fire is 31% contained.