ESTES PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – A Colorado Parks and Wildlife officer helped save an elk he’s already saved once before. The bull elk fell into a pool on Sunday and became stuck.
The officer draped a rope around its antlers and created a pulley system to get the elk to move toward the stairs of the pool.
After some time, the elk finally walked out and ran away. CPW says the officer will monitor him.
The same elk became entangled with some netting two years ago. The same officer tranquilized him and removed the netting.
Officials ask residents to look around their property and remove any material that might cause harm to wildlife.