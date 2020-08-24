Comments
GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – Clear Creek in Golden was closed indefinitely on Monday in an attempt to slow the spread of coronavirus. That means no inner tubes, canoes or other floating vessel will be allowed in the water in Golden city limits.
People are also prohibited from swimming as well. Last week, rangers warned some 900 people on that shore and in the water that social distancing is required.
Anyone trespassing in the creek or on the banks will be cited.
On Monday, the first day of the full closure, barriers will be put into place, along with signage, to ensure tubers and other waterway recreators exit the creek before they reach the Golden city limits.
The restrictions will remain in effect indefinitely.