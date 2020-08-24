LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The Cameron Peak Fire burning in the northwest portion of Larimer County has grown to more than 20,100 acres. More than 700 firefighting personnel are battling the blaze.
There is no containment on the fire that began Aug. 13 on the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests near Cameron Pass and Chambers Lake. Hot, dry conditions with strong winds combined with dry, heavy timber stands are fueling the fire’s growth.
Several areas remain under an evacuation order and a portion of Roosevelt National Forest remains off limits to visitors due to the fire.
What caused the fire is being investigated.
Law enforcement is asking the public for help. They’re hoping that someone took photos of the Cameron Peak Fire from the trails located south of Cameron Peak. Anyone who has those photos is asked to email them to SM.FS.usfsarp@usda.gov.
Please help our partners if you have any information. We appreciate all of the hardworking firefighters and first responders helping with the #CameronPeakFire @CSP_News https://t.co/FaUDSBPLTn
— CSP Larimer (@CSP_Larimer) August 19, 2020
They say the most helpful photos would be those taken of “active fire adjacent to any of the adjacent trails especially of smoke and flames located near these trails. If you have other information to share, you can call 307-745-2392, option 5, and leave your name and call back number so law enforcement can contact you.”