GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Good news from the Grizzly Creek Fire where crews have completely contained the eastern flank of the fire — from Coffee Pot to Bair Ranch to Interstate 70. The fire did grow to 30,362 acres from Saturday.
Heavy fuel in the Spruce Ridge are on the southern edge continue to burn. Crews expect to mop up that perimeter.
Meanwhile, containment lines were reinforced on the western edge near Bear Creek. Crews along the north side helped with road infrastructure to help get resources to the fire line.
The fire is now 30% contained, up from 22% on Saturday. More than 800 people are helping.
A team is now starting to check on soil and vegetation and will look at long-term restoration from the fire.
Interstate 70 remains closed through Glenwood Canyon, although the Colorado Department of Transportation says they expect to open the interstate in the coming days.
The fire started on Aug. 10. It’s not clear what caused the fire. Crews expect to contain the fire by Sept. 18.