CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Medical helicopters from Denver and Summit County are ferrying rescue teams to Mt. Evans this morning after a female base jumper’s parachute did fully open.
Steve Wilson of Alpine Rescue Team says the base jumper is somewhere below the face of the “Black Wall.” The feature is a sheer face of rock at the western end of the cirque containing Upper Chicago Lake.
Wilson told CBS4 this is a full response by Alpine Rescue. More than two dozen team members have responded.
The extent of the person’s injuries are not known at this time, Wilson said. Nor is her actual orientation — whether on she landed on the ground or is still suspended somewhere along the wall. But her rescue will complicated and highly technical in either scenario, he said.
Radio traffic indicated rescuers were loading onto helicopters at the Idaho Springs High School football field and landing near Summit Lake below Mt. Evans. A team member from the scene was overheard stating the patient was a half mile and 700 vertical feet from a helicopter landing zone.
Base jumping is a recreational sport in which parachutists leap from high ledges to experience seconds of free fall prior to parachuting to safety. Base is an acronym for buildings, antennae, spans (bridges) or earth (cliffs). More recent developments of the sports including the use of wingsuits.