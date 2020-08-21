A Lightning Strike Started The Severy Creek Fire That Is Burning Near Colorado SpringsLightning is the cause for a new fire burning near Pikes Peak in Colorado Springs, helicopters are being used to help put that fire out.

10 p.m. Last Call Order Amended: Colorado Bars And Restaurants Can Serve Alcohol Until 11 p.m.Bars and restaurants will now be able to serve alcohol until 11 p.m. instead of 10 p.m. Officials announced the change during a webinar with the Colorado Restaurant Association Friday.

COVID-19 Case Closes Elementary School In Colorado Springs 4 Days After OpeningA school in Colorado Springs that opened its doors to younger students this week is already being forced to close, temporarily, after someone tested positive for COVID-19. Soaring Eagles Elementary was closed Friday and will remain closed through Monday, the website states.

Boulder County Resident With West Nile Virus HospitalizedA Boulder resident has contracted West Nile virus, Boulder County Public Health confirmed. The resident, who is in their 70s, reported getting multiple mosquito bites while gardening. Katie Johnston reports.

King Soopers Announces COVID-19 Testing At Clinic Locations In ColoradoKing Soopers announced it will offer COVID-19 testing its clinic locations in Colorado. The testing will be available by appointment at more than 220 clinic locations in the U.S. for patients with or without symptoms.

Windsor Middle School Students, Staff To Quarantine After Positive COVID CaseDozens of students and staff members at a middle school in Windsor must quarantine after a student tested positive for COVID-19. Learning will happen off campus until Sept. 10 for those students and teachers.

