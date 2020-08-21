WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — A Weld County deputy may have saved the life of a man who overdosed on drugs — and his heroic action was captured on video by his body-worn camera.
Last Tuesday night, deputies Peter Steeves and Allison Engelhart responded to a home about 12 miles southeast of Greeley after getting a 911 call about a man who was unconscious and not breathing.
“He’s not waking up,” a woman says as deputies followed her through the house.
Deputies found the man in bed and say he didn’t respond to efforts to wake him.
“Hear the snorting?” Deputy Steeves asks.
“Pinpoint pupils,” he notes.
The sheriff’s office says constricted pupils, labored breathing and snorting are all signs of respiratory distress due to a drug overdose.
Steeves administered naloxone, better known as Narcan Nasal Spray, to the man’s left nostril and pushed him up onto his side.
The man regained consciousness and was taken by ambulance to the hospital.
The Weld County Sheriff’s Office completed the rollout of its bodycam program the day before. The office equipped 80 deputies with the technology.
BodyWorn camera will begin recording automatically under certain scenarios. For the sheriff’s office, those features include:
• Automated activation through CAD: The BodyWorn camera will begin recording when a deputy is assigned to a call.
• Smart holster sensor: The camera will begin recording when a deputy draws their weapon.
• BodyWorn down: The camera will begin recording and send an alert to other officers should a deputy become prone in the field.
• Vehicle sensors: The camera will begin recording whenever a deputy activates their emergency lights.
• Built-in accelerometer: The camera will begin recording when a deputy becomes involved in a vehicle or foot pursuit.
• Action zones: The camera will begin recording when a deputy is within a quarter mile of the location of an assigned call.