Comments
FRASER, Colo. (CBS4)– The Williams Fork Fire burning in Grand County has grown to 6,726 acres. It is 3% contained as of Wednesday afternoon.
The fire only grew a few hundred acres from the day before. The fire is human-caused and is burning about 15 miles southwest of Fraser.
There are no evacuation orders for the area. The U.S. Forest Service put in a large closure area west of Winter Park and Fraser that includes roads, trails and campgrounds. Please visit www.fs.udsa.gov/arp for details.