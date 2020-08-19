FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) — Supporters of Pres. Donald Trump are planning a boat parade at Horsetooth Reservoir in Fort Collins Thursday afternoon. More than 200 people RSVP’d to the Facebook Event invitation by Wednesday morning, with another 1,300 saying they were interested in attending.
Organizers are planning to start at the South Dock at 2 p.m. and cruise north around the reservoir. They plan to stop and Orchard Cove and then do another trip around.
“Everybody should plan to get there early, so we can take off at 2!” the event organizer wrote.
Last Saturday, Trump supporters in Florida attempted to break world record for largest boat parade. No official count announced.
On July 4, about 30 boats and a group of 50 supporters along the shoreline showed up for a boat parade for the re-election of the president at Point State Park on the Allegheny River in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Over 10,000 people had signed up online for the event.