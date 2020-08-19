FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– Law enforcement is asking for the public’s help in finding a vehicle and its driver in relation to the Four Corners Fire. The fire started Aug. 14 and was contained the same day. The fire grew to just under 1/10 acre in size.
The Four Corners Fire burned off the Deadman Road south of County Road 80C in the Roosevelt National Forest.
Additional Information from the US Forest Service:
Fire investigators are asking the public to be on the lookout for a Silver Toyota 4Runner with unknown Wyoming plates. The vehicle was last seen heading northbound on Larimer County Road 103 (Laramie River Road) towards Wyoming. The vehicle may have black trim and was last seen with a cargo platform attached to the rear hitch. They believe it was driven by a white male, possibly in his 50s, with gray or white hair.
Individuals with information on the vehicle or the driver, including location or license plate number, are asked to call 307-745-2392, option 5, and leave your name and call back information so law enforcement can contact you for more details if needed.