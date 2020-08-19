DENVER (CBS4) — A mobile preschool is rolling into the Globeville and Elyria-Swansea neighborhoods. It’s a fully renovated airport shuttle that has been turned into a classroom on wheels — and it parks in areas that families can easily access.
The bus is staffed with certified teachers that travel to neighborhoods where access to affordable pre-school education is non-existent.
The mobile preschool is part of the Mile High United Way’s “United for Families Initiative,” which focuses on increasing access to early childhood education in under-resourced communities. The Globeville and Elyria-Swansea neighborhoods are considered a childcare desert.
“We are incredibly proud to bring the first mobile preschool to the City and County of Denver,” said Christine Benero, President and CEO of Mile High United Way.
The unique concept of a mobile preschool was advocated for and informed by a group of resident moms in the GES neighborhood.