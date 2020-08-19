GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Residents near Spring Valley, south of Glenwood Springs and north of Carbondale, are being evacuated for a new wildfire. The Red Canyon Fire, previously called the Fisher Creek Fire, is “rapidly moving through the area,” says the Carbondale & Rural Fire Protection District.
Officials said the fire is 200 acres, but at around 6:45 p.m., they say the fire is actually 30-40 acres.
Updated acreage on the #RedCanyonFire – 30-40 acres, not 200 as previously reported
— Carbondale Fire District (@Carbondalefire) August 20, 2020
Residents in the High Aspen, Coulter Ranch and Homesteads Estates are being evacuated to the Roaring Fork High School.
Carbondale officials tell CBS4 those homes were already under evacuation orders because of the nearby Grizzly Creek Fire. It is not clear if any homes or structures are damaged.
Upper County Road 115 is closed.
Further details about the fire have not been released.
The Grizzly Creek Fire is burning north of this area. It’s charred more than 28,000 acres. Part of Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon is closed.