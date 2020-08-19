DENVER (CBS4)– The Colorado Department of Transportation is trying to spotlight the number of pedestrians killed in vehicle accidents with shoes. The Left Behind campaign draws attention to the 76 people who died while walking on Colorado streets last year.

CDOT also partnered with Denver Streets Partnership to display 76 pairs of shoes at Union Station to highlight the significance of deaths in the crashes. There will also be billboards as part of the campaign.

“CDOT strives to keep all Coloradoans safe on our roadways, whether they are driving or walking,” said CDOT Traffic Safety Manager Sam Cole in a statement. “During the summer months more people are out walking so it’s important we all use extra caution and do our part to ensure everyone gets home safely.”

So far this year, there have been 47 pedestrian deaths on Colorado roadways. According to CDOT, the top five counties are El Paso (nine fatalities), Denver (eight fatalities), Adams and Jefferson (seven each), and Arapahoe (five fatalities). Other counties with pedestrian deaths in 2020 include: Larimer County (two fatalities), Weld County (one fatality), Pueblo County (one fatality), Delta, Garfield, Montezuma and Pitkin (one each).

CDOT said the Left Behind campaign hopes to eliminate distractions while driving like cell phones, eating or talking to passengers; reduce speed on busy streets; make eye contact or nod; always use crosswalks, most crashes occur at non-intersections; follow the rules of the road, motorists sould stop prior to the crosswalk.

CDOT also says that time of day is a factor in pedestrian crashes with night posing a higher risk. Pedestrians should remember they are harder to see at night.