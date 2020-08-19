BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (AP) — Authorities have recovered a body from a mountain lake in northern Colorado after a woman was reported missing in the area Monday evening. Boulder County sheriff’s deputies found the 30-year-old missing woman’s vehicle at the Brainard Lake Recreation Area that same night.
Crews started searching for her on foot and with a drone. They continued Tuesday on horseback and with a search dog until just before noon, when personal belongings were found on the shore of Blue Lake.
A dive team recovered a body from the lake, which sits at 11,309 feet above sea level and is a 3-mile hike into the Indian Peaks Wilderness.
Investigators have not said if the body is that of the missing woman, whose name has not been released. They do not suspect foul play was involved in the death.
Blue Lake is about 20 miles northwest of Boulder.
