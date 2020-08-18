JUST INGrand jury investigating 1984 death of Jonelle Matthews in Weld County
CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
Filed Under:Arapahoe County News, Arapahoe County Sheriff

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Arapahoe County Sheriff’s deputies want to find a man they say was seen getting inside an unlocked car near Harvard Avenue and Quebec Street. Deputies say it happened on Aug. 11.

The suspect was last seen wearing a red zip-up hooded jacket and has a tattoo of an “L” on his right hand, deputies say. It appears he got away with some change and a lighter.

They add the suspect was driving a stolen car.

Those with more information are asked to call 720-874-8744 or Metro Denver Crimestoppers at 720-913-7867.

Danielle Chavira

Comments

Leave a Reply