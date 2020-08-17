Reel It In: Anglers Asked To Give Trout A Break During Hottest Part Of DayWildlife officials have asked some Colorado anglers to take a break from the heat. Vulnerable trout populations in the state's southwestern rivers require it, they said Monday.

Boulder County Mosquitoes Test Positive For West Nile VirusWest Nile virus has been found in mosquitoes in Boulder County. The county's health department reports insects which tested positive were found in Superior, Louisville and Longmont.

1 Person Seriously Injured In Aurora House FireAurora firefighters say someone suffered life-threatening injuries from a basement fire Monday morning. They responded to a home near Tower Road and Iliff Avenue in the Sterling Hills area.

Horse Ranch Employee Faces Charges Related To PornAn employee at a school that teaches children how to care for horses in Chaffee County was arrested. Colorado investigators say he showed a child pornographic material.

Grizzly Creek Fire: 1 Week After Igniting, Nearly 650 Personnel Are Fighting The WildfireIt's been a week since the Grizzly Creek Fire started in Colorado's Glenwood Canyon, and the fire remains one of the nation's top firefighting priorities. A total of around 25,000 acres have burned and Interstate 70 remains closed in both directions in the canyon. The wildfire still remains at 0% containment.

Happy Retirement To Doc! The K9 Officer With The Fort Collins Police Department Is RetiringDoc is retiring after serving on the Fort Collins police force for the past 6 1/2 years.

