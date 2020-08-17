DENVER (CBS4) – June and July were among the hottest on record in Denver, this month is currently the hottest August on record, and now 2020 has officially landed on the Top 5 list of 90 degree days in a year.

Denver reached 96 degrees on Sunday which was the 56th day this year with a high temperature at or above 90 degrees. That count ties with 2002.

Temperatures are expected to reach well into the 90s again on Monday which will break the tie and with high temperatures expected to stay in the 90s in Denver through Friday, the city should be tied with 2000 for second place at the end of the week.

Since weather records started 148 years ago, Denver has average just 30 days each year with a high temperature in the 90s. That number should be doubled by the end of the year and will far surpass the 48 days at or above 90 degrees we experienced in 2019.

Interestingly, the hottest temperature so far this year is 99 degrees which happened twice in July. It’s somewhat unusual not to have a triple digit day in Denver specially when temperatures have been so hot overall.

Denver should reach at least 95 degrees on Monday but should stay below 100 degrees and probably stay below the record as well which is 97 degrees set on August 17, 2002.

Monday will be the seventh consecutive day with highs in the 90s and if the month of August were to end now, this would be the hottest August on record with an average temperature (highs and lows together) of 77.1 degrees.

We're more than half way through August. And if the month were to end right now, this would be the hottest August on record in Denver. We've had 1 day below normal, 1 day at normal. and 14 days far above normal. #cowx #4wx @CBSDenver @ChrisCBS4 @DaveCBS4 @LaurenCBS4 pic.twitter.com/WXu6UhKRZg — Ashton Altieri (@AshtonCBS4) August 17, 2020

And no relief from the heat will come anytime soon. High temperatures are expected to stay above 90 degrees through the upcoming weekend.